NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia man was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday after a gunfight started in a rented garage in Nicholas County, according to the West Virginia State Police.

According to WVSP, 75-year-old Paul Vencil “PJ” Morris Jr., of Kesslers Cross Lanes, went to the garage on Summersville Lake Road to confront someone. Troopers say this was over a two-year family dispute.

Morris and the other person then started shooting at each other, according to WVSP. Morris was shot in the left arm and the other person was shot multiple times and had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. The extent of the other person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Morris is being charged with one count of attempted murder and is being held in the Central Regional Jail.

This investigation is ongoing.