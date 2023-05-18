NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Nicholas County School Bus has been involved in a minor crash.

According to the Nicholas County Board of Education, the crash happened when the school bus allegedly backed into a car on Coke Road in Craigsville, West Virginia, today, May 18, 2023. the bus was taking students home from school

The BOE says no one was injured in the crash. Officials say another bus is on its way to the scene to pick up the students who were on the bus and take them home.

There is no word as to how many students were on board the bus at the time of the crash or which school they were from.