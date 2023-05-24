NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Nicholas County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, in the Nettie on Route 39. Troopers say the tractor-trailer involved was hauling logs and traveling east on Route 39.

The WVSP says, at that time, the pedestrian, identified as Jedediah Shane McCutcheon, 42, of Leivasy, was walking in the center of the roadway while allegedly wearing a black jacket and black pants. Troopers say the driver of the tractor-trailer was not able to avoid hitting McCutcheon.

According to the WVSP, McCutcheon died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Troopers say they called West Virginia Department of Transportation to do a full inspection of the tractor-trailer, and WVDOT crews did not find any mechanical discrepancies in the vehicle. The WVSP also says the driver was not under the influence of any substances or alcohol at the time of the incident.

The driver will not face any charges, troopers say.