NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pellet stove is believed to have caused a fire in the Mt. Nebo area of Nicholas County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the fire broke out in the 6000 block of Old Nicholas Road just before 12:30 p.m.

Crews from Wilderness, Summersville and Keslers Cross Lanes responded. No injuries are being reported.