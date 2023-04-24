Person dies in fire in Nicholas County, West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Wilderness Fire Department)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a fire in the community of Mt. Lookout in Nicholas County, according to the Wilderness Fire Department.

Fire officials say the fire happened on Monday on Deitz Road.

They say one person died. No other injuries are being reported.

The fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, according to the Wilderness Fire Department.

Departments from Wilderness, Summersville, Keslers Cross Lanes, Nuttall and Ansted responded to the fire.