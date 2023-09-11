Person in critical condition after being trapped in vehicle following Nicholas County crash (Photo Courtesy: Wilderness Fire Department)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A person on Sunday was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Nicholas County.

The Wilderness Fire Department said the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:41 p.m. on Sunday. They said it happened in the northbound lanes of US-19 near Ramsey Road in Mt. Nebo.

One person was “heavily entrapped.” Once firefighters got them out, they were taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Wilderness FD said. A person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Both people’s current conditions are unknown at this time.