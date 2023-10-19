NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The preliminary hearing for Dustin Young, the man accused of a crime spree in Nicholas County that left a firefighter dead and a woman injured, has been moved to Monday.

Young, 24, was arrested and charged with multiple counts stemming from Sunday night’s incidents. Those charges include: attempted murder, driving under the influence causing death, assault, burglary, two counts of grand larceny and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to West Virginia State Police, the incident started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 41 in Nicholas County.

Troopers say Young crashed his car and then stole another car from a driver who stopped to help.

Young is accused of driving that car to a nearby home and assaulting a female resident with a hammer, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, because court records said she allegedly sold him “bad dope.”

Troopers say Young is then accused of fleeing towards Summersville in the stolen car and hitting another car, killing the male driver, later identified as Nettie firefighter, Brody Hanna.

Nettie Fire Chief Steve Davis said Hanna was off-duty at the time of the initial crash. However, he was shopping in the area and decided to assist crews.

“He heard the initial call go out, and he was going to offer his help,” Davis said. “He was one of those who always wanted to help. It didn’t matter who it was. He was a great guy.”

Nicholas County Commissioner Gary Roberts said it was a tragic loss for their community.

“What stands out about him is his eyes,” said Roberts. “He’s very invested in the fire house. It’s one of those people, you hate a loss of anyone, but someone who’s so invested in the community, it’s a tragedy.”

You can donate to a GoFundMe for Hanna’s fiancé and son by clicking here.