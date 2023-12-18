NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nicholas County is one of the eastern West Virginia counties getting hit hard with snow.

Around one inch of snow has fallen after starting midday in Summersville.

Parts of Nicholas County could see up to six inches of snow, with surrounding counties facing the possibility of ten inches of snow, according to StormTracker 13 weather models.

Many counties — including Nicholas — are under winter weather advisories and warnings. To see up-to-date information on weather alerts, click here.