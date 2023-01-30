NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly shooting his brother to death in Clay County.

According to a criminal complaint, Nicholas County dispatchers received a call about a man with a gunshot wound in the Birch River community. They later discovered that the address was incorrect and that the shooting had actually taken place on the 4000 block of Youngs Monument Rd. in the Dille area of Clay County.

Cory Garvin-Ward had been shot in the chest, and he was later pronounced dead, according to the complaint. The complaint says that 21-year-old Zachary Garvin-Ward shot Cory Garvin-Ward after an argument about stolen property.

According to Clay County Magistrate Court, the two men are brothers.

Zachary Garvin-Ward was arrested and charged with murder.