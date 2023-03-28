NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A bus driver and a school employee in Nicholas County were fired from their jobs on Tuesday after the driver was arrested for driving a school bus under the influence while children were aboard.

Casey Dodrill, the bus driver, and Logan Bailey’s contracts with Nicholas County Schools were terminated during a special Board of Education meeting on Tuesday. The termination was unanimous.

Dodrill and Bailey were both placed on an unpaid suspension following the arrest, according to the Board of Education.

According to a criminal complaint, 33-year-old Casey Dodrill was driving students home from school on his regular bus route on March 8. The superintendent said that Dodrill told Bailey he was drunk and Bailey allowed the students to ride the bus.

Casey Dodrill Booking Photo (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation)

The complaint says a teacher’s aide called law enforcement after they said they saw Dodrill almost cause a crash, run off the road and almost not recover. It says Dodrill said “multiple curse words and that he had a lot on his mind.”

When law enforcement got to a school, the complaint says Dodrill admitted to drinking six beers sometime before starting his bus route.

Dodrill failed three field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. It says he blew a 0.118 on a Preliminary Breath Test and a 0.88 on another breathalyzer test.

Dodrill was being held in the Central Regional Jail on a $3,000 surety/cash bond and then bonded out.