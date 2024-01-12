CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people are reacting to the sudden retirement of legendary football coach and West Virginia native Nick Saban.

Saban’s journey has been nothing short of incredible, and 13 News Sports Director Cassidy Wood got the chance to speak with some of the people who were there by his side as it all began.

“When those people that I grew up around say somethin like ‘I really like the way your team plays’ or ‘your dad would be proud if he saw your team play’… that means more to me than just about anything,” Nick Saban said to 13 News in 2021.

Nick Saban has never shied away from putting West Virginia and his upbringing in the spotlight.

He’s very proud of where he came from, and proud of the friends and family that have helped him get to where he is today.

“People back here back in Monongah and Marion County, we certainly love to hear stories about Nick Saban and how well he does,” said Roman Prezioso, a friend of Saban’s from high school.

Prezioso was a senior at Monongah High when Nick Saban was a sophomore.

Saban was playing ball for his dad in Pop Warner during his freshman year, then joined the Monongah football team his sophomore year.

At the time, the team didn’t have the best record.

Prezioso, a captain, made a suggestion.

“We’re probably not gonna win a whole lot of games with the quarterback,” said Prezioso. “I said ‘what about this Saban kid?’ We put him in and didn’t lose a game the rest of the year.”

From there, Saban kept growing, both on and off the field.

“He was the coach on the field when we played in high school,” said Joe Martin, who played center all three years with Saban. “He called all the plays and he was the leader of the team. He was always the guy in charge.”

“He was a leader,” said Brian Evans. “Not just in football, he was just a leader. The way he conducted himself, and that’s the way his dad raised him.”

By Saban’s senior year, the Monongah High football team was a powerhouse.

“Our senior year, we were single A and we played AAA schools,” said Tom Ramsey, a linebacker on their high school team. “We beat Bridgeport which was #1 in Class AAA at the time, we won 40-0.”

The team went all the way to the 1968 single A state championship game.

A game that meant more than what was happening between the white lines.

“There was a lot of emotions there,” said Brian Evans. “And it was because of the #9 mining disaster.”

On November 20th, 1968 the #9 mine in Marion County exploded, killing 78 miners.

“When the #9 mine blew up, we all had friends and family that were all killed in the mine,” said Evans. “I’ll never forget that day of them coming to school and calling kids out of class because their dad was underground.”

Community members flooded that state championship game, looking for an escape.

“I think it brought a lot of people together,” said Evans. “Like I said, there were 5,000 people at that game and that was probably the reason.”

Monongah went on to beat Paden City 21-12 in that state title game, but it wasn’t necessarily the victory that was most important that night.

“We never really celebrated it because of when it happened and #9 was a lot more important than winning a state championship,” said Evans.

Humble beginnings, creating an even more humble coach.

“He was a coach all the way through my lifetime,” said Martin. “I never expected him to be as big as he is, but I always hoped he would be.”

Seven national championships, 11 SEC titles, and a 292-71 overall record.

And Nick Saban never forgot where he came from, welcoming anyone from Monongah to Alabama games.

“I mean a lot of people from Monongah go,” said Ramsey. “And he treats them very generously. field passes… brings them in his office… he treats the people of West Virginia really really well.”

Over five decades of coaching this game, and now, it’s time to turn the page.

“We’re getting up in age now, we’re in our 70’s,” said Preszioso. “That team back in high school when we were 16 and 17… we’re 70 now. And a lot of us aren’t around right now for one reason or another. So it’s just great to see one of our guys elevate to what Nick did.”