Nine new COVID-19 deaths in WV, three counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says nine more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 2,695.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old female from Jackson County, a 70-year-old female from Ohio County, a 60-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Tyler County, a 71-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 88-year-old male from McDowell County, and a 65-year-old male from Monongalia County.

COVID-19 data in West Virginia for May 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials also reported 344 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The Mountain State has reported a total of 154,551 cases of the virus throughout the pandemic. The number of COVID-19 variants found in the state remains at 1,118 with 887 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, three cases of the Brazilian Variant and 223 cases of the California Variant.

The WV DHHR says 7,140 COVID-19 cases remain active. According to the health officials, 214 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 71 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

COVID-19 variants in WV as of May 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,746,420 confirmatory test results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.97% and a cumulative rate of 5.15%. Health officials say 144,320 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

A total of 649,834 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 789,451 eligible people in the state have received at least one dose. To pre-register for a vaccine, West Virginians can visit vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for May 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Wayne, Wirt and Berkeley counties are currently in red. Orange counties include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Nicholas, Gilmer, Wetzel, Hardy and Morgan counties.

The map lists Logan, Kanawha, Marshall and Jefferson counties in gold, while Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marion, Pleasants, Barbour, Hampshire, Greenbrier, Fayette and Mercer counties are yellow.

The remaining 28 of the state’s 55 counties are in green on today’s map.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,413), Berkeley (12,184), Boone (1,983), Braxton (906), Brooke (2,175), Cabell (8,612), Calhoun (285), Clay (476), Doddridge (576), Fayette (3,393), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,270), Greenbrier (2,744), Hampshire (1,772), Hancock (2,773), Hardy (1,505), Harrison (5,621), Jackson (2,043), Jefferson (4,538), Kanawha (14,715), Lewis (1,166), Lincoln (1,448), Logan (3,055), Marion (4,338), Marshall (3,385), Mason (1,987), McDowell (1,548), Mercer (4,740), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,520), Monongalia (9,128), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,613), Ohio (4,160), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (863), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,853), Putnam (5,046), Raleigh (6,653), Randolph (2,540), Ritchie (693), Roane (607), Summers (807), Taylor (1,213), Tucker (525), Tyler (691), Upshur (1,845), Wayne (3,036), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,291), Wirt (413), Wood (7,701), Wyoming (1,966).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.