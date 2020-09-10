Ninth WV county goes orange

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting another county in West Virginia is now in the orange level of the state’s County Alert System.

Calhoun County now has a seven-day rolling average of 10.05, according to the map. Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Pocahontas, Wayne, Mingo, Logan and Monroe counties also remain in the orange level while Monongalia County remains red.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Resources also confirms three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

WV DHHR officials say an 80-year old male, a 90-year old female, and an 88-year old male all from Kanawha County have died.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 state health officials report new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to a total of 12,017 cases. The total includes 2,856 active cases, 141 current hospitalizations, 8,904 recoveries and 257 deaths. The state has received a total of 467,526 confirmatory results for COVID-19.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (35), Berkeley (851), Boone (169), Braxton (9), Brooke (103), Cabell (610), Calhoun (21), Clay (30), Doddridge (14), Fayette (432), Gilmer (19), Grant (145), Greenbrier (113), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (308), Jackson (219), Jefferson (397), Kanawha (1,809), Lewis (36), Lincoln (127), Logan (536), Marion (234), Marshall (138), Mason (131), McDowell (75), Mercer (355), Mineral (148), Mingo (287), Monongalia (1,547), Monroe (146), Morgan (43), Nicholas (60), Ohio (302), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (362), Raleigh (399), Randolph (228), Ritchie (9), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (112), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (51), Wayne (304), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (327), Wyoming (75).

