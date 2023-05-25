NITRO, WV (WOWK) – After more than a decade of traveling across the Mountain State to give communities a place to honor those who served in the Vietnam War, a mobile memorial wall is taking up permanent residence in Nitro.

The West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Mobile Wall made its way to its new home at the Nitro Wars Museum this morning, Thursday, May 25, 2023. Officials with the City of Nitro say the museum was chosen as the permanent location for the Wall due to the city’s connection to military history and traditions of honoring veterans from all conflicts.

The Mobil Wall was most recently in Valley Park in Hurricane for the annual “Run to the Wall” as hundreds of motorcyclists stopped in the park during their cross-country journey to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC.

The Nitro community welcomed the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to its new permanent home at the Nitro Wars Museum. May 25, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: City of Nitro)

The Nitro community welcomed the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to its new permanent home at the Nitro Wars Museum. May 25, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: City of Nitro)

The Nitro community welcomed the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to its new permanent home at the Nitro Wars Museum. May 25, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: City of Nitro)

The Nitro community welcomed the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to its new permanent home at the Nitro Wars Museum. May 25, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: City of Nitro)

The Nitro community lined the streets this morning as the Wall was brought into town from Hurricane with an escort from the WV RFTW Platoon Motorcyclists and local law enforcement agencies.