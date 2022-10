Nitro FD battles fire in Poca, WV that destroyed mobile home (Photo Courtesy: Nitro Fire Department)

POCA, WV (WOWK) — A mobile home on Armour Road in Poca was destroyed by a fire around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Nitro Fire Department says no one was in the home at the time and no injuries are being reported.

Fire crews have not determined what started the fire.

They say fire crews from Poca and Bancroft responded to the blaze.