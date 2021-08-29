Nitro hosting workshop to teach residents stormwater management

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Flooding impacts the Mountain State more than any natural disaster. The City of Nitro is encouraging its citizens to learn more about stormwater management and how to keep their houses free from flooding.

This week, the city announced a rain barrel workshop, designed to mitigate damage from heavy rains.

“Ways to help people in our community to provide small solutions to stormwater runoff,” City Planner Kim Reed said.

Due to its location, East Nitro is prone to flooding. Reed says they’re coming up with new ways to help with the runoff, such as planting trees.

“We’re going to buy the appropriate trees and then we are going to plant them in the neighbor’s yards in those areas that have stormwater runoff problems,” she said.

Nitro has post tips on the Facebook page, like cleaning your yard of waste and keeping gutters clear from debris. Reed says the little things can go a long way to protect your property.

“Every little thing we do is one less gallon water that’s accumulating in your yard or in your basement or in the road,” she said.

Heavy rain swept in the Mountain State last week. West Virginia Emergency Management advises residents to be prepared for flooding, when severe weather is in the forecast. They advise people to keep extra food, water, a flashlight, a radio and medicine availble.

Nitro’s rain barrel workshop will be held Oct. 2. The cost to attend is $25 for residents and $50 for non-residents.