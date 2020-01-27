Nitro mother and daughter attend Grammy Awards after winning WOWK contest

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WOWK) — A Nitro mom and daughter are running on very little sleep after attending the 62nd annual Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Mother-daughter duo, Patty and Jesse Rowley, are the winners of WOWK’s Grammy Contest Award. Hundreds of people entered the contest, but only one winner was chosen. Patty was the lucky winner.

“I had a missed call from WOWK and I was like ‘Why are they calling me? What did I do?'” Patty told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “Then he said I won tickets to the Grammy’s and I said ‘No, you are lying.'”

She added, “I didn’t believe him. If someone called you and said ‘You won tickets to the Grammy’s,’ Would you believe him? No.”

Patty chose her daughter, Jesse, as her plus one. The two are very close and were excited to share in this experience together.