NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested Saturday night after refusing to a leave the Cross Lanes Walmart while wielding a pistol and a shotgun, according to the Nitro Police Department.

Dennis Franklin Lanham III, 27, was charged with trespassing. He was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

According to police, Lanham was asked to leave but refused. Nobody was injured in the incident.