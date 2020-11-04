No COVID-19 deaths reported in Kanawha County for five days

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and for the fifth day in a row, no additional deaths.

As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, the county has the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State with 4,073 cases. Of those, 3,846 are confirmed cases and 227 are probable. With no additional deaths, the county remains at 109 deaths related to the virus.

The county’s active cases have decreased in the past 24 hours, with 790 cases remaining active. 49 more Kanawha County residents have recovered, bringing that number up to 3,174 recoveries.

Kanawha County is currently yellow on the state’s County Alert System map.

