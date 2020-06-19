No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive rate is listed as 1.68%.
As of 5 p.m., June 19, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 146,545 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 2,468 total cases, 1,669 recoveries and 88 deaths. No additional deaths have been reported since Friday, June 12, 2020, according to the WV DHHR.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include: Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (409/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (77/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (210/5), Kanawha (253/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (16/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (135/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (66/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (21/1), Preston (37/6), Putnam (40/1), Raleigh (28/1), Randolph (148/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (12/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).
