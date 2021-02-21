No injuries in large Logan County fire

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No injuries have been reported following a large fire in Logan County.
The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in Chapmanville behind the Big Eagle Gun and Pawn.
No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss.
The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid from Boone County fought the blaze.
