No injuries in large Logan County fire

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – No injuries have been reported following a large fire in Logan County.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in Chapmanville behind the Big Eagle Gun and Pawn.

No injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss.

Photo courtesy of Clarence Crum.

The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Volunteer Fire Department and mutual aid from Boone County fought the blaze.