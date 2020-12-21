No mercy: Woman gets life sentence for fatal stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman convicted of stabbing and killing another woman outside a convenience store will be spending life behind bars.

According to the office of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit, Cynthia Gatewood was sentenced this morning to “life without mercy.” In September, Gatewood was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 fatal stabbing of 57-year-old Cheryl Fisher.

According to police, Fisher was stabbed in the back at the Tobacco Shop on Sissonville Drive before Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Deputies said fisher went to Sissonville Health Center where she was then taken to a hospital in Charleston. She died of her injuries a short time later.

