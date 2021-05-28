No new COVID-19 deaths in WV as active cases dip below 5K

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says no additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths throughout the pandemic remains at 2,792.

Health officials also say for the first time since Oct. 30, 2020, the number of active cases in West Virginia has dropped below 5,000. Today that number is reported at 4,990 active cases. Of those cases, the WV DHHR says 207 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to the virus with 91 patients in the ICU and 31 on ventilators. The number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators have increased since yesterday, while the overall number of hospitalized West Virginians has dropped slightly over the past few days.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for May 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 241 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 161,287. Of those cases, 1,847 have been confirmed as variant cases. The total includes 1,601 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 233 cases of the California Variant.

The state has received a total of 2,909,073 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 4.25% and a cumulative rate of 5.1%. The WV DHHR says 153,505 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 899,908 West Virginians, or 57.8% of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 729,321 West Virginians, or 46.8% of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

West Virginia County Alert System map for may 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, no counties are listed in red again today, May 28. Orange counties include Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Mercer, Nicholas, Webster, Randolph and Ritchie counties.

The map lists Berkeley, Morgan, Brooke, Braxton, Jackson and Putnam counties in gold, while Wayne, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Monroe, Wirt, Pleasants, Wetzel, Mineral, Hampshire and Jefferson counties are in yellow.

The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are listed as green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include

Barbour (1,484), Berkeley (12,659), Boone (2,144), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,222), Cabell (8,794), Calhoun (367), Clay (537), Doddridge (621), Fayette (3,510), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,283), Greenbrier (2,852), Hampshire (1,904), Hancock (2,835), Hardy (1,552), Harrison (5,992), Jackson (2,187), Jefferson (4,704), Kanawha (15,280), Lewis (1,261), Lincoln (1,540), Logan (3,208), Marion (4,557), Marshall (3,506), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,588), Mercer (5,043), Mineral (2,919), Mingo (2,671), Monongalia (9,326), Monroe (1,170), Morgan (1,217), Nicholas (1,840), Ohio (4,275), Pendleton (709), Pleasants (952), Pocahontas (673), Preston (2,927), Putnam (5,276), Raleigh (6,958), Randolph (2,762), Ritchie (747), Roane (649), Summers (838), Taylor (1,249), Tucker (541), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,927), Wayne (3,164), Webster (525), Wetzel (1,377), Wirt (446), Wood (7,879), Wyoming (2,023).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR website.