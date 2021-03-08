No new COVID-19 deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the third day this month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says no additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. Prior to March 1, the last day with no deaths reported had been Nov. 1, 2020. Throughout the pandemic, a total of 2,325 deaths have been reported in the state.

WV COVID-19 data for March 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials confirmed 182 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 133,627 COVID-19 cases reported across West Virginia since March 17, 2020. Active cases are continuing to drop, now at 5,613 cases. The WV DHHR says 178 West Virginians remain hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 41 are in the ICU and 24 are on ventilators. A total of 125,689 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

The state has received a total of 2,41,637 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.41% and a cumulative rate of 5.38%.

WV County Alert System map as of March 8, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 216,937 West Virginians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and a total of 339,346 have received their first dose of the vaccine. People across the Mountain State can now pre-register to get the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

According to the County Alert System map, 34 counties are currently in green. Boone, Webster, Berkeley, Hardy, Grant and Wetzel Counties are orange, while Raleigh, Wirt, Wood, Barbour, Preston and Hampshire counties are in gold.

The map lists Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Putnam, Fayette, Pocahontas, Upshur, Marshall and Jefferson Counties in yellow. No counties are in red.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,265), Berkeley (9,840), Boone (1,616), Braxton (786), Brooke (2,035), Cabell (7,911), Calhoun (232), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,726), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,435), Hampshire (1,549), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,289), Harrison (4,911), Jackson (1,679), Jefferson (3,671), Kanawha (12,244), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,742), Marion (3,720), Marshall (3,066), Mason (1,795), McDowell (1,380), Mercer (4,255), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,157), Monongalia (8,192), Monroe (969), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,202), Ohio (3,666), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,581), Putnam (4,291), Raleigh (4,833), Randolph (2,413), Ritchie (628), Roane (506), Summers (703), Taylor (1,088), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,604), Webster (331), Wetzel (1,088), Wirt (359), Wood (7,165), Wyoming (1,754).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.