No new COVID-19 deaths reported in WV, fewer than 300 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting no additional COVID-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours. The state’s total number of deaths connected to the virus remains at 2,821.

Health officials say 289 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing West Virginia to a total of 151,671 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 7,157 remain active. Health officials say 260 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 85 patients in the ICU and 25 on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,678,080 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19. As fewer than 5,000 of those were conducted within the past day, the state’s current daily percent positivity rate has increased to 6.82%. The cumulative rate is at 5.18%. At least 141,693 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 558,785 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 700,260 people in the state have received at least their first dose. Combining first and second doses, health officials in the Mountain State have now administered 1,230,919 doses, or 82.7% of the doses currently allocated to the state. West Virginians can register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

West Virginia County Alert System Map for April 26, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Raleigh and Berkeley Counties remain in red. The five counties listed in orange as of Monday are Boone, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Hardy and Jefferson.

The map lists Jackson, Putnam, Kanawha, Nicholas, Mingo, Monroe, and Mineral counties as gold, while Marshall, Marion, Pleasants, Wirt, Braxton, Fayette, Wyoming, McDowell, Mercer, Hampshire and Morgan counties are yellow. The remaining 30 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Barbour (1,374), Berkeley (11,914), Boone (1,933), Braxton (886), Brooke (2,140), Cabell (8,681), Calhoun (278), Clay (467), Doddridge (561), Fayette (3,340), Gilmer (745), Grant (1,248), Greenbrier (2,697), Hampshire (1,742), Hancock (2,733), Hardy (1,467), Harrison (5,512), Jackson (1,962), Jefferson (4,457), Kanawha (14,424), Lewis (1,147), Lincoln (1,423), Logan (2,996), Marion (4,260), Marshall (3,327), Mason (1,948), McDowell (1,531), Mercer (4,637), Mineral (2,799), Mingo (2,463), Monongalia (9,034), Monroe (1,096), Morgan (1,105), Nicholas (1,550), Ohio (4,106), Pendleton (695), Pleasants (847), Pocahontas (657), Preston (2,835), Putnam (4,913), Raleigh (6,411), Randolph (2,510), Ritchie (674), Roane (593), Summers (775), Taylor (1,206), Tucker (524), Tyler (677), Upshur (1,834), Wayne (2,854), Webster (463), Wetzel (1,247), Wirt (385), Wood (7,635), Wyoming (1,953).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Jefferson County



10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM, Ellis Supply, 234 Spirit Lane, Accoville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Fire Department, 70 Garrison Drive, Amherstdale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM – 1:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Robinette, 40 Johnson Heights Drive, Robinette, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

2:00 PM – 2:45 PM, Buffalo Creek Apartments at Crites, 175 Rendezvous Road, Lundale, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM, Lorado Post Office, 9964 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:00 PM – 4:45 PM, Curtis Church, 16541 Buffalo Creek Road, Lorado, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station No. 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (Pre Register: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For more information on free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.