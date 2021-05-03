No new COVID-19 deaths reported in WV, less than 300 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia health officials are reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths within the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths throughout the pandemic remains at 2,686. This is the third day in a week the state has not reported any new deaths.

WV COVID-19 data for May 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 289 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, bringing the state’s total to 154,207 cases. The state’s active cases have risen to 7,201. Health officials say 224 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and of those patients, 84 are in the ICU and 28 are on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, 1,118 COVID-19 variants have been reported throughout West Virginia. Of those variants, 887 are the UK Variant, 223 are the California Variant, five are the South African Variant and three are the Brazilian Variant. The full county-by county breakdown of the variant cases is listed on the WV DHHR dashboard.

COVID-19 variants in WV May 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,740,117 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.63% and a cumulative rate of 5.15%. A total of 144,310 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 648,651 West Virginians, or 36.2% of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 788,414 people in the state, or 44% of the eligible population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can preregister for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for May 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Berkeley, Wirt and Raleigh counties are in red. Counties listed as orange include Mingo, Wayne, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Nicholas, Gilmer Wetzel, Hardy and Morgan counties.

The map shows Jefferson, Marshall and Kanawha counties in gold. Mercer, Logan, Lincoln, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Barbour, Doddridge, Ritchie, Pleasants, Brooke and Hancock counties are in yellow. The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,411), Berkeley (12,153), Boone (1,976), Braxton (903), Brooke (2,170), Cabell (8,599), Calhoun (284), Clay (475), Doddridge (573), Fayette (3,380), Gilmer (798), Grant (1,268), Greenbrier (2,756), Hampshire (1,767), Hancock (2,767), Hardy (1,502), Harrison (5,605), Jackson (2,037), Jefferson (4,531), Kanawha (14,688), Lewis (1,160), Lincoln (1,445), Logan (3,045), Marion (4,326), Marshall (3,381), Mason (1,984), McDowell (1,545), Mercer (4,733), Mineral (2,822), Mingo (2,516), Monongalia (9,120), Monroe (1,114), Morgan (1,143), Nicholas (1,600), Ohio (4,150), Pendleton (698), Pleasants (862), Pocahontas (661), Preston (2,848), Putnam (5,035), Raleigh (6,638), Randolph (2,532), Ritchie (693), Roane (604), Summers (801), Taylor (1,212), Tucker (524), Tyler (689), Upshur (1,843), Wayne (3,014), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,287), Wirt (406), Wood (7,693), Wyoming (1,966).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM– 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

Webster County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.