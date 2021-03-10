‘No-Shave November’ starting early at St. Albans Police Department

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — You’ve probably heard of the popular “No-Shave November.” It’s an annual fundraiser to help children struggling with cancer nationwide. But the St. Albans Police Department is getting a head start this year to try and raise as much money as possible.

The department is selling merchandise with their logos on it and all proceeds will go towards helping children with cancer.

But there’s a difference. Instead of the money going to the national organization, they’re keeping it local. Right now, they’re searching for a family who will directly benefit from the proceeds.

“A lot of people don’t realize parents are taking off of work, they’re out of state, they’re in hotel rooms, and they’re having to eat food out every day,” said Lt. Philip Bass with St. Albans Police. “Plus a lot of them still have kids here that are living with family or having to stay with someone else and they still have to keep their household going here. It’s a huge financial strain.”

St. Albans police officers can donate $25 to participate in “No-Shave November,” but this is a way for the community to help out too.

Last year, the department raised money for one local family in South Charleston whose daughter is battling cancer.

Donations will be accepted through March 15. If you would like to donate, contact the St. Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.