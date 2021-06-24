Non-profit helping young cancer patients receives state grant

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – A local non-profit has received a grant to help provide support for families, caregivers and survivors impacted by childhood, adolescent and young adult cancer.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health has awarded the Walking Miracles Family Foundation a subrecipient state grant through the Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health and the Special Health Care Needs Program. The non-profit says this grant will help them provide patient navigation services from the time of diagnosis throughout the patient’s care.

The non-profit says because travel costs are the primary barrier for care in West Virginia, they implemented the “Country Roads Travel Assistance Program” in 2013 to help ease that burden. According to the organization, the program has already assisted more than 250 families across 33 of the 55 counties in the Mountain State by helping with gas, food and lodging.

“The logistics involved in getting to treatment facilities and paying for traveling expenses can be daunting. Many families don’t realize what a complex journey lays before them until they’re forced to navigate it. Thanks to Walking Miracles, they no longer have to travel this difficult journey alone,” Walking Miracles says.

Officials say the program also offers assistance to families in counties in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, North Carolina, Maryland, and Ohio that border West Virginia and travel to the state for cancer treatment. To date, more than $250,000 has been used to assist families through the program.

For more information about the Walking Miracles Family Foundation including how to apply for assistance, visit www.walkingmiracles.org.