North Central West Virginia Airport installs protective barriers against COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WOWK) – The North Central West Virginia Airport has some new features at security checkpoints.

A TSA officer at North Central West Virginia Airport disinfects the touch-surfaces at the checkpoint. Here he is doing so on the passenger-side of the newly installed acrylic shields that were installed at the TSA checkpoint. (TSA photo)

The Transportation Security Administration installed new acrylic shields to protect passengers and workers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Areas such as the travel document checking podiums, the divesting areas where travelers prepare their carry-on property for X-ray screening and the property search areas have barriers installed.

“The installation of these shields is just one of many initiatives that TSA has put in place with the goal of reducing the likelihood of cross contamination among travelers and employees who are flying out of the airport in Bridgeport.” John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia

Acrylic barriers have been installed at the TSA checkpoint at North Central West Virginia Airport to help protect the workforce and passengers. (TSA photo)

Despite these additional protections against the virus, travelers are advised to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel guidance as well as local and state advisories regarding COVID-19.

For more information about the TSA response to COVID-19, please visit the TSA’s official website.