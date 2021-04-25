North central West Virginia finishes up annual home show

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — The North Central West Virginia Home Builders Association held its annual home show this weekend. The showcase was held at the Ruby Community Center in Mylan Park.

Attendees shop at a vendor.

The home show gave prospective clients a unique way to shop for home remodeling. 83 vendors set up booths around the community center so people could walk around and see what was offered.

The number of vendors and attendees were down due to the pandemic; however, organizers from the NCWVHBA were up to the task of making sure the home show was enjoyable for all, while staying within COVID-19 protocols.

“That’s what we learn here is to adapt and make what we have to do to work,” said Chris Ilardi, Community Chairman for the NCWVHBA.

Although the number of attendees were down from other years, organizers and vendors felt the rate in which people were booking appointments was higher. Ilardi joked that because everyone had been home so much over the last year with the pandemic, everyone’s figured out what was wrong with their houses. So, attendees came out to the show this year with more purpose.

“Although the numbers are down with the people that come up here,” said Mitch Wood, a vendor at the home show. “Our close ratio is amazing.”

The home show opened on Friday, and closed up on Sunday afternoon.