Northern Appalachian Adult and Teen Challenge holds fundraising craft show

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The Northern Appalachian Adult and Teen Challenge held a craft show on Saturday to help fundraise. The non-profit organization helps young women who struggle with substance abuse.

Vendors from the local community set up tables with jewelry and other crafts for people to come around and shop. In addition, baked goods were sold that were made fresh at the Challenge’s house.

Community members take a look at a local vendor.

At the house, the organization takes care of these women who need help with substance abuse. As a nonprofit organization, fundraising events like the craft show are an effective way to help make enough money to provide resources to the women that need it.

“We don’t accept any government funding nor do we accept any insurance,” said Jessica Amos, the business manager of the Challenge. “But we need funding to help the women in our community who need it.”

For more information about the Northern Appalachian Adult and Teen Challenge, click here.