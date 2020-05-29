Number of registered voters in WV rises since 2016

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has released voter registration totals for the June 9 Primary Election. The deadline to register to vote for the 2020 Primary Election was May 19.

Warner says 1,229,520 eligible citizens are registered to vote and eligible to participate in the June 9 Primary Election, and the number has risen since 2016.

Registrations are as follows:

Democratic Party – 474,961 (38.6%)

Republican Party – 425,008 (34.6%)

No Party Affiliated – 281,587 (22.9%)

Libertarian Party – 7,616 (.62%)

Mountain Party – 2,291 (.19%)

The secretary of state’s office shows in the county-by-county totals, Kanawha County has the largest number of registered voters at 123,085, and Wirt County has the lowest number of registered voters at 4347.

West Virginia has added 188,900 new voter registrations since the 2016 Presidential Election, according to Warner’s office. More than 58,000 of those new registrations are high school students from the graduating classes of 2018, 2019 and 2020.

