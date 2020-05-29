Number of West Virginians recovered from COVID-19 continues to climb; new cases confirmed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is currently listed at 2.10%.
As of 5 p.m., on May 29, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 93,872 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,972 total cases, 1,274 recoveries and 74 deaths.
Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 (listed as case confirmed by lab test/probable case) include: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (221/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).
As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard offered free testing in Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Mineral and Morgan counties.
Preliminary numbers from today’s testing resulted in 378 individuals tested in Berkeley County; 396 in Jefferson County; 402 in Kanawha County; 210 in Mineral County; and 200 in Morgan County, according to the WV DHHR. Testing in the same counties will continue tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in these locations.
