Numbers worsen again for COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For the fourth straight day, the Mountain State has seen more than 1,000 new cases. In fact, there were 1,328 new positives since Thursday. West Virginia now has more than 13,700 active cases, with 547 people in the hospital. Governor Justice is expressing frustration with the refusal of many people to get vaccinated.

“I don’t get it. That’s all there is to it. If that’s the only thing we had to do. We know how incredibly safe they are. And we know that absolutely it could very well save lives. We know it will save lives,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As of today, 35 West Virginia counties are the red, with 18 in the orange. Those reflect the highest rates of COVID transmission. With that in mind, there will be new vaccination clinics held at schools in all 55 counties, aimed at getting students 12 and older vaccinated.

“They typically picked some central locations, usually at a high school, sometimes at a middle school during the summer. As we shift into the fall, what we are going to see is that they’re going to do a similar thing. So they’ll be holding these vaccination clinics in some central locations,” said Clayton Burch, WV Superintendent of Schools.

The U.S. Secretary of Education joined in the announcement.

“What we’re saying is, we’re going to do our very best, to make sure that students can get on the field, that they can have in-person learning, that they can enjoy those experiences that we all know are so important,” said Secretary Miguel Cardona, U.S. Department of Education.

Some of the school clinics will take place at athletic events.

“Since Wednesday, 4,300 more West Virginians have been vaccinated. Governor Justice says that’s good, but it’s still not good enough,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.