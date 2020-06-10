Nursing homes may allow limited visits next week in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Nursing homes have been among the worst “hot spots” in West Virginia, and the nation, for COVID-19. But precautions have now reduced their numbers of positive cases.

Beginning next Wednesday, if nursing homes have not had a positive case in 14 days, limited family visits will be allowed.

“You’re going to expected to call and get an appointment, at a time when the nursing home can accommodate you, to come and see your loved one that desperately needs you to be able to see him,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Mandatory restrictions include wearing face masks, staying socially distant and limiting the number of visitors in each family.

“I know folks are going too anxious to hug their loved ones, their mother or fathers, their grandmother or grandfather. Try to resist from that at this point, as best as you can,” said Bill Crouch, Secretary, WV Dept. of Health-Human Resources.

In other developments, West Virginia State Parks, campgrounds and cabins are now open to out of state visitors. Whitewater rafts can now have up to eight passengers, instead of the current cap of six. And the governor says in-person high school graduations can be held, with restrictions and precautions – including a requirement they be held outdoors.

“The governor is now urging anyone who protested on these streets or others across the state in recent weeks, to get tested, especially of they did not wear a mask. He says these tests will be free and are painless,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

