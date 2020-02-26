Oak Hill, West Virginia man arrested for possessing over 200 grams of illegal drugs

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers recently arrested a West Virginia man after finding almost $12,000 of drugs during a traffic stop. (FEB. 26 PHOTO COURTESY OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL)

COLUMBUS (WOWK) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers recently filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man for possessing almost $12,000 worth of drugs.

Troopers arrested Phillip O. Calhoun, 66, of Oak Hill after they seized 118 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop. Officials charged Calhoun with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.

At approximately 6 p.m., on Feb. 13, troopers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with West Virginia registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. Highway 35, according to police. While interacting with the driver, troopers detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probably cause search.

Calhoun is being held in the Jackson County Jail. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

