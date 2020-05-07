Officers investigating shooting in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Officers are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Pet Supplies.

According to Detective David Allard, a man was shot and taken to a local hospital. It happened before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

No one is in custody right now. Police are still on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

