Update: Man dies after crash; vehicle plunges nearly 100 ft off I-64

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in Kanawha County.
According to dispatchers, the wreck took place near the MacCorkle Avenue exit of I-64.
Investigators on scene believe the vehicle rolled over the westbound interstate wall and plunged nearly 100 feet below.
The person’s identity has not been made but is a man.
South Charleston Police are investigating this crash, along with reconstruction expert. South Charleston Fire and Kanawha County EMS also responded.
