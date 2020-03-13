Officers use tear gas to break up party near WVU

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – Authorities say a noisy crowd of partiers near West Virginia University pelted officers with beer bottles during a wild stand-off that ended when police used tear gas against the crowd.

The Morgantown Police Department said 10 people were charged after officers tried to break up a party on Thursday that completely shut down Beverly Avenue and people began throwing bottles, cans and other debris at them.

The officers took cover and used a loudspeaker to tell the party to disperse but the crowd grew in size and continued to hurl items at the officers.

Police then threw smoke grenades and tear gas at the crowd, ending the stand-off.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories