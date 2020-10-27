Officials announce 25 indictments in Texas to Morgantown drug operation

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia Bill Powell said Tuesday, Oct. 26, 25 people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for various drug crimes, centered mainly around Morgantown.

The grand jury, which met in Elkins, handed up indictments for 13 West Virginians, nine people from Texas, two California residents and one person from Michigan, Powell said. The 25 people are charged with 56 counts, according to Powell.

The majority of those indicted have been taken into custody in West Virginia and in other states, and U.S. Marshals are looking for the rest, Powell said. During the arrests, officers found drugs and cash, he said.

According to the to Powell’s office the 25 indicted are:

Anthony Allen, 34, of Rosenberg, Texas

Johnnie Bradley, 37, of Houston, Texas

Michael Alcendor, 19, of Houston, Texas

James Pugh, 46, of Wheeling, West Virginia

Jeffrey Howard, 23, of Houston, Texas

Kedrick Howard, 27, of Dallas, Texas

Leonard Jasmine, 28, Houston, Texas

Sixto Marquez, 44, of Paramount, California

Francisco Chanes, 36, of Los Angeles, California

Aaliyah Snowden, 25, of Eastpointe, Michigan

Roderick Bradley, 30, of Houston, Texas

Kelsey McClung, 27, of Westover, West Virginia

Robert Woody, 41, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Tiffany Groves, 42, of Kingwood, West Virginia

Sabrina Burton, 24, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Skilor Perdue, 25, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Loren Delaney, 29, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Greg Snider, 61, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia

Morgan Janes, 23, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Suzanne Adiyeh, 37, of Morgantown, West Virginia

Antonio Buzzo, 25, of Maidsville, West Virginia

David Gamble, 56, of Masontown, West Virginia

Leslie O’Quinn, 30, of Houston, Texas

Narkevia Lewis, 22, of Houston, Texas

Ashley Johnson, 34, Morgantown, West Virginia

The alleged illegal operation included methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, which was reportedly brought to Morgantown from California, the Houston, Texas area and Mexico, Powell said.

Between 18 and 27 kilograms of narcotics were brought to Monongalia County during the course of the two-year investigation, from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 and some of those drug transactions happened near West Virginia University, according to Powell.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, investigated the case. The task forces include members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi-Agency Gang Initiative; the United also assisted in the investigation

“This is the third major indictment announced in just the last few weeks here in the Northern District of West Virginia. What they all have in common is the presence of out of state participants alleged to be part of a significant drug conspiracy. We have dedicated law enforcement partners and aggressive prosecutors who will root out such activity in our district and enforce the law. We have always believed that this type of effort is required to protect our communities. To those thinking that they can come into our state and participate in these illegal activities without consequence, you are sadly mistaken. We will not stop, but I suggest that you do,” said Powell.

The other indictments Powell mentioned included 26 defendants in Wheeling and 22 defendants in Martinsburg.

Law enforcement officials asked community members to help them continue the battle drug problems in the area by calling local police when they see something illegal happening.

