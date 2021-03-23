Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Officials considering application for new surface mine

West Virginia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are considering a permit application for a new surface mine in Raleigh County. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Republic Energy LLC has proposed a metallurgical surface mine three miles south of Clear Creek where it would mine 11.2 million tons of coal over eight years.

The company is a subsidiary of Tennessee-based Alpha Metallurgical Resources. The state Department of Environmental Protection Division of Mining and Reclamation discussed details and heard comments during a virtual permit hearing last week, including concerns about environmental impacts. Officials have 30 days to make a decision.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS