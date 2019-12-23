Officials evacuating residents from homes in Martinsburg due to chlorine spill

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — A half-mile radius in downtown Martinsburg was evacuated early this morning after a chemical leak at the sewage treatment plant at 500 East John Street.

Shifflett says officials are waiting for the cloud to disperse and that it is his understanding that it could take up to 24 hours.

Approximate region of the evacuated area according to Ed Gochenour of Berkeley County Emergency Services. Courtesy: Google Maps

Two people have been treated and released from the Berkeley Medical Center, according to Teresa McCabe, Vice President of Marketing and Development at WVU Medicine.

McCabe says both patients were taken to the hospital from the scene of the spill.

Individuals who have been evacuated are at Orchard View Elementary. Berkeley County EMS is on scene evaluating the situation.

Washington County, Maryland has sent 8 units to Martinsburg to assist.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.