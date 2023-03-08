SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia American Water is monitoring the water at the closest intake site to the Summers County train derailment.

According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), a rockslide caused the train with 190 empty cars to derail. They say it caused three injuries, caused parts of the train to catch on fire and sent one locomotive and a fuel tank into the New River. CSX says 22 empty rail cars and four locomotives derailed.

WVEMD says the water company is monitoring the situation. They say if the fuel did get into the water, it will float as it passes the intake. The closest intake is in a lake at Hawk’s Nest.

As of 11:07 a.m. on Wednesday, West Virginia American Water has not shut down its intakes.

The Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Public Health (BPH) told the public water systems and local health departments to be aware of the incident and any developments that may come out of it. BPH is monitoring the event for any public health concerns. As of 11:07 a.m., no one has been asked to evacuate their homes.

WVEMD says CSX will be responsible for the cleanup and they are sending crews to work with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection on mitigation and remediation efforts.

CSX has released a statement regarding the train derailment.