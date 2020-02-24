Officials propose 16 changes to hunting, fishing regulations

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have proposed 16 changes to the state’s hunting and fishing regulations.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports officials with the Division of Natural Resources met Sunday and explained the rationale for the changes.
Some of the bigger proposals include lengthening the spring turkey-hunting season, changing smallmouth-bass fishing regulations along the New River, expanding nighttime hunting for coyotes and imposing a creel limit on panfish. Other possible changes could affect youth-season hunting and fishing at specific bodies of water.
The changes will be voted on during meetings in May and August.
