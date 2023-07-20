CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 988 is the three-digit National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that went live on July 16, 2022. It replaced the former 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Line (1-800-273-8255).

Since it launched a year ago, the new 988 number has created more opportunities for people across the nation to be connected to the help they need. West Virginia is one of the states that has seen an increase in the number of calls received since 988 launched.

“Here in West Virginia, we saw about a 36% increase in call volume. It did get the word out to more people, and more people were interested and comfortable calling the phone number,” Director of Outreach with First Choice Services Jeremy Smith said.

First Choice Services is a nonprofit organization in Charleston that operates several of West Virginia’s social service and behavioral health helplines.

Smith said that nationally, 988 calls have increased by 41% since 988 was launched.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 through 34 years-old in West Virginia according to data posted in March 2022 by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Mental Health experts said mental health struggles have gone up over the last three years.

“We have seen a need increase not as a result of the number change but as a result of COVID and all the life circumstances that we’ve been through around the world over the last 24 months. In COVID, people found themselves struggling who had never struggled before,” Michelle Toman said.

Toman is the founder of “Brother Up,” cofounder of “You matter, I matter,” and a suicide intervention specialist and a suicide loss survivor.

Many mental health advocates said the new suicide and crisis prevention number has been a step in the right direction towards helping those who deal with mental health struggles.

“It’s great that people are comfortable reaching out to it because there has been this stigma in the past that you suffer in silence,” Smith said. “So having programs like this, if somebody’s going through a crisis and they just need to talk to a person, this is a great resource for them.”

Smith helps train 988 call operators at First Choice services. He said the need for mental health support for all ages is huge, especially for teenagers and young adults in West Virginia.

“The majority of our calls lately have been from people under the age of 34. We’re definitely seeing the younger generation reach out and ask for help, and that’s good. We want to destigmatize not asking for help,” Smith said.

Similar to Smith, other mental health advocates advocate that mental health challenges must be treated the same as other emergencies.

“We always say ‘life or death is life or death.’ We need to reach out when you need help outside of yourself and ensure that you get the help you need” Barri Faucett said. Faucett is the Director of Prevent Suicide WV and the co-founder of “You matter, I matter.”

Faucett said part of her goal in her roles is to let present and future generations know it’s important to ask for help when you’re dealing with depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or any other mental health struggle.

She and other advocates said destigmatizing mental health challenges is important in saving lives.

“If someone we love or someone we know breaks their leg, we don’t expect them to hobble around on that and suck it up and say ‘be strong.’ We expect them to be able to seek medical help. A mental health emergency is an emergency just the same,” Toman said.

Toman continued, “Your brain is an organ in your body just like any other thing, and mental health and suicide, there’s no family, no agency, no organization, no race, no religion, no economic status factor that it doesn’t touch. We all have a brain, and any of our brains can become unwell, and life circumstances can cause us to need to be able to seek medical help.”

Toman became a suicide prevention advocate after she lost her brother to suicide 29-years-ago. She said educating the public on 988 and other resources is critical to preventing suicide.

“We just have to do better because suicide is preventable, but only when we know what to do,” Toman said.

Toman and Faucett said the national goal is to have a more Robust Crisis Response System by 2025 following last year’s change to the National Suicide and Crisis Prevention number 988.