Officials working to put deputies in 3 schools

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia county is working with education officials to put sheriff’s deputies in three schools this fall.

The Register-Herald reports Wyoming County Commission members and officials with Wyoming County Schools are trying to obtain a federal grant that will help pay for the move.

Wyoming County Chief Deputy Brad Ellison said seasoned deputies would be put into the positions and three new deputies would be hired.

Wyoming County assistant superintendent Robin Hall said during a commission meeting Wednesday that officials would put the deputies into Westside High, Wyoming County East High, and the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center because the students are older and more prone to take action.

Along with general safety, the deputies will provide classes to discuss topics including drug abuse, tobacco, and cyber bullying.

Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com