WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine.

Timothy Jenkins was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests from this incident are pending.