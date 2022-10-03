MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man charged with aggravated murder in Meigs County, Ohio is also a person of interest in a possible homicide investigation in Mason County, West Virginia.

Friday night, 62-year-old Dwayne Qualls was found dead with a gunshot wound at his home in Pomeroy.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood says that Wayne Leib is charged with aggravated murder in that case.

Mason Police say Leib is also a person of interest in what they are calling a “possible homicide investigation” after a body was discovered inside a home on Front St. on Friday night.

As of Sunday, no charges have been filed in the Mason County case.