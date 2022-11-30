MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation.

Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on November 30th, 2022 at approximately 1100 hours Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 51005 Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township. The search warrant was a result of an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, OH.

Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies made entry into the residence and found that Hannah Hayman was not home at the time of the search warrant. Agents and Deputies searched the residence and seized powder heroin, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of drug trafficking. Ms. Hayman will be charged with multiple counts of Drug Trafficking, Possession of Drugs, and other related charges. We are currently seeking information regarding Ms. Hayman’s whereabouts.

“This is the first of many narcotics search warrants since I have been appointed Sheriff”. Stated Sheriff Fitch. “I want to keep the focus on drug trafficking enforcement to make the community a safer place. Let this serve as a notice to Drug Traffickers that their actions will no longer be tolerated and they are no longer welcome in Meigs County. I encourage anyone in the community with any information regarding drug activity to contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 740-992-4682.”