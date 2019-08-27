Ojeda says release of medical records is about more than politics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK/AP) – Former Army Maj. Richard Ojeda says his West Virginia congressional campaign was derailed by a Department of Veterans Affairs employee who’s charged with leaking medical records.

“Make no mistake about it, I’m not the one, you messed with the wrong paratrooper. I don’t back down from nobody and I don’t turn the other cheek,” said Former State Senator Richard Ojeda.

The former Democratic state senator and one-time presidential hopeful filed suit against the VA on Thursday. He’s seeking documents relating to the agency’s investigation of former claims assistant Jeffery S. Miller.

Federal prosecutors have accused Miller of unlawfully accessing and sharing the medical records of an unidentified public figure.

Ojeda says he is that public figure and his records were distributed among high-ranking Republicans in a bid to hurt his 2018 race against current-Rep. Carol Miller.

“Whatever is happening, it’s a world that we’re removed from,” said Matthew Donnellan, Rep. Carol Miller’s Chief of Staff.

A spokeswoman for the congresswoman says Carol Miller isn’t related to Jeffery S. Miller. She says the congresswoman has never seen the medical records and knew nothing about the matter.

Even though the incident is believed to be politically motivated, the 24-year Army Veteran wants people to know this breach of his privacy is about much more than politics.

“Everyone’s records should be treated with the utmost respect. Things like this are not supposed to happen and we are talking about people in the VA that participated in it,” said Ojeda.